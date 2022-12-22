Home>>
State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 09:36, December 22, 2022
BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Wednesday.
Wang Jiayi was appointed vice minister of education, replacing Zheng Fuzhi.
Zheng was also removed from his post of the National Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Education.
