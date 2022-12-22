We Are China

State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:36, December 22, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Wednesday.

Wang Jiayi was appointed vice minister of education, replacing Zheng Fuzhi.

Zheng was also removed from his post of the National Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Education.

