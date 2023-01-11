We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 10:45, January 11, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Tuesday announced the appointment and removal of officials.

Li Chunlin and Yang Yinkai were appointed deputy heads of the National Development and Reform Commission, while Hu Zucai was removed from that post.

Dong Jianguo was named vice minister of housing and urban-rural development.

Wang Daoxi took the post of vice minister of water resources.

Zhong Haidong became deputy head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Huang Huabo was named deputy head of the National Healthcare Security Administration.

Cong Lin, female, was appointed vice chairperson of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, while Liang Tao no longer serves at that post.

Liu Jing and Pan Aihua were named deputy heads of the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence, while Wu Yanhua was removed from that post.

Li Hongyan, female, became deputy head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

Xu Xueyi was named deputy director of the China Geological Survey, and Li Pengde no longer serves at that post.

