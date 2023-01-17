Home>>
State Council appoints officials
(Xinhua) 15:15, January 17, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of officials on Tuesday.
Chen Chunjiang was appointed assistant minister of commerce.
Sun Yeli was appointed director of the State Council Information Office.
Zu Leiming was appointed director of the Yellow River Conservancy Commission.
