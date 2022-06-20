China tightens regulation of business activities of officials' relatives

Xinhua) 08:29, June 20, 2022

BEIJING - The General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee has issued a regulation on the business activities of relatives of officials.

The regulation offers clear and specific provisions on the applicable objects and circumstances, working measures and disciplinary requirements concerning officials' spouses, children and their spouses who run business or enterprises.

It sets different prohibitions on business activities of relatives of officials at different levels and sectors. The regulations are stricter for those at higher levels.

Officials are required to report business activities of their relatives every year. False reporting will lead to severe punishment, according to the regulation.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)