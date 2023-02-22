Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 09:20, February 22, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of government functionaries on Tuesday.
Hu Jinjun and Xing Bo were appointed vice presidents of the China Media Group.
Xu Qifang was named head of the National Civil Service Administration, replacing Zhu Jianping.
Yan Xiaoming and Jiang Xiwei are no longer vice presidents of the China Media Group.
