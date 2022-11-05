Home>>
China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former vice governor of Hubei
(Xinhua) 13:06, November 05, 2022
BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Cao Guangjing, former vice governor of central China's Hubei Province, for suspected bribe-taking.
The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said in a statement on Saturday that Cao's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
Further handling of the case is underway.
