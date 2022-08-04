China's State Council appoints, removes officials

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Wednesday.

Zhang Chunsheng was appointed vice minister of civil affairs, while Li Wentang was appointed provost of the National Academy of Governance (vice-minister level).

Gao Zhidan replaced Gou Zhongwen as director of China's General Administration of Sport.

Zhang Zuqiang replaced Yu Yong as deputy director of the China Meteorological Administration.

Zhu Jianping was named head of the National Civil Service Administration, while Zhao Sujing was named vice chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

Song Demin was removed from the post of vice minister of education, while Liu Zhao was removed from the post of vice minister of justice.

Wei Shanzhong is no longer vice minister of water resources, while Li Jianming will no longer serve as deputy director of China's General Administration of Sport.

Liu Junchuan was removed from the post of deputy head of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Wang Meimei and Xiang Zicheng are no longer vice chairpersons of the Board of Executive Directors of the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

