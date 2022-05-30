China punishes 11,351 officials in April for violating frugality rules

Xinhua) 08:59, May 30, 2022

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China punished 11,351 people in April for violating the country's eight-point code on improving Party and government conduct, the top anti-graft body said on its website Sunday.

The punished were involved in 7,441 cases, said the monthly statement by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

Among them, 7,603 received Party disciplinary or administrative penalties, said the statement.

It said 6,411 were sanctioned for engaging in formalities for formalities' sake or bureaucratism practices, and 4,940 were punished for hedonism and extravagant conduct.

In late 2012, the CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality to combat undesirable work practices.

