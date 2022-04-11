Former senior official of Zhejiang indicted for graft

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- Zhou Jiangyong, a former senior official in east China's Zhejiang Province, has been indicted on charge of taking bribes.

Zhou was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and secretary of the CPC municipal committee of Hangzhou, Zhejiang's capital city.

Zhou's case has been filed by the People's Procuratorate of Chuzhou City, Anhui Province, to the city's intermediate people's court.

Prosecutors accused Zhou of taking advantage of his various positions to seek benefits for others and accepting a huge amount of money and valuables in return.

The prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him, and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.

