Former vice governor of Qinghai Province jailed for 11 yrs for bribery
CHONGQING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Wen Guodong, former vice governor of northwest China's Qinghai Province, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday for taking bribes.
Wen was found to have taken bribes worth about 19.9 million yuan (about 3.13 million U.S. dollars), according to a statement by the Chongqing First Intermediate People's Court.
Wen was also fined 2 million yuan and his illegal gains will be turned over to the state treasury, the court statement said.
The court found that Wen took advantage of his various former positions in Qinghai to benefit relevant units and individuals in business operations and project contracting between 2009 and 2020.
The court granted Wen a lenient sentence according to the law as he had turned himself in, confessed to his crimes and showed repentance, and all his illegal gains have been recovered, according to the statement.
Photos
Related Stories
- How sleeves, breeze come to embody upright officials in China
- China releases 10-point conduct code for judicial, prosecuting, public security teams
- Former provincial official stands trial for bribery
- China punishes over 14,000 officials for violating frugality rules
- China's State Council appoints, removes HKSAR officials
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.