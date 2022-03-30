Former vice governor of Qinghai Province jailed for 11 yrs for bribery

Xinhua) 09:46, March 30, 2022

CHONGQING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Wen Guodong, former vice governor of northwest China's Qinghai Province, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Tuesday for taking bribes.

Wen was found to have taken bribes worth about 19.9 million yuan (about 3.13 million U.S. dollars), according to a statement by the Chongqing First Intermediate People's Court.

Wen was also fined 2 million yuan and his illegal gains will be turned over to the state treasury, the court statement said.

The court found that Wen took advantage of his various former positions in Qinghai to benefit relevant units and individuals in business operations and project contracting between 2009 and 2020.

The court granted Wen a lenient sentence according to the law as he had turned himself in, confessed to his crimes and showed repentance, and all his illegal gains have been recovered, according to the statement.

