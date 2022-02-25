Former provincial official stands trial for bribery

Xinhua) 09:21, February 25, 2022

CHENGDU, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- Song Liang, former vice governor of northwest China's Gansu Province, stood trial for bribery on Thursday at the Intermediate People's Court of Leshan City in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Song took advantage of his positions to help others with starting small-loan businesses, obtaining loans and opening rural banks during the period from 2003 to 2020, said the indictment.

In return, Song accepted, directly or indirectly, money and gifts worth more than 79.68 million yuan (about 12.59 million U.S. dollars).

Prosecutors presented evidence that was, in turn, examined by the defendant and his lawyers. Each side gave its own complete account of events.

In his closing statement, Song pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The trial was attended by more than 50 people, including lawmakers, political advisors and members of the public.

The verdict will be announced at a later date.

