How sleeves, breeze come to embody upright officials in China

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- In traditional Chinese idioms, Liang Xiu Qing Feng or "two sleeves of cool breeze," is often used to describe clean and honest officials.

The expression became widely known because of the story of Yu Qian, an upright and honest official of the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

Yu was born in Qiantang, today's Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, and he entered officialdom at what was considered a tender age, 24.

He quickly gained a reputation of being an official who had great compassion for ordinary people. Recognized by the emperor, Yu was promoted to become governor of several provinces, but he kept a thrift lifestyle.

Back then, a eunuch called Wang Zhen became very powerful in the imperial court, and many local officials on trips to the capital would lavish the eunuch with precious presents such as jewelry and gold.

However, Yu never brought any gifts. Worried about Yu, one of his aides suggested he should bring some local specialties to the eunuch.

Back in ancient times, Chinese people, particularly officials, scholars and women, used to wear gowns and dresses with very long and hollow sleeves, where they can keep things such as presents.

Hearing the aide's advice, Yu laughed and wrote a poem making his attitude clear: "I don't have anything to bring to the capital but two sleeves of cool breeze."

After composing the poem, Yu left for the capital with his head held high. The poem later became widespread among the people.

Nowadays, the expression "Liang Xiu Qing Feng" has evolved to embody officials like Yu Qian, who has kept clean hands.

