Former provincial political advisor under probe
(Xinhua) 11:30, April 10, 2022
BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Sun Yuanliang, a former senior political advisor of northeast China's Liaoning Province, is under probe for suspected serious violations of discipline and law.
Sun, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, according to a statement released on Saturday.
