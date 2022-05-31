State Council appoints, removes officials

May 31, 2022

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials Monday.

Zheng Xincong replaced Fu Ziying as head of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), and national security affairs adviser of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao SAR, and no longer serves as the national security technical adviser of the committee.

Fu was also removed from the post as deputy head of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Ma Jun was appointed president of Beijing Normal University, replacing Dong Qi.

Long Teng was appointed president of Beijing Institute of Technology.

