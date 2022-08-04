Home>>
Infographic: Understand the restrictions on business activities of officials' family members
(People's Daily Online) 15:59, August 04, 2022
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- 25 senior Chinese officials face disciplinary actions in Jan-Jul, as anti-graft efforts intensify
- State Council appoints, removes officials
- China punishes 11,351 officials in April for violating frugality rules
- China to strengthen Party building among retired officials
- Former senior official of Zhejiang indicted for graft
- Former provincial political advisor under probe
- China pledges stronger support for foreign auto firms: official
- Former vice governor of Qinghai Province jailed for 11 yrs for bribery
- How sleeves, breeze come to embody upright officials in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.