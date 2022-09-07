Former senior provincial legislator arrested for bribery

Xinhua) September 07, 2022

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced its decision to arrest Sun Guoxiang, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Liaoning Provincial People's Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.

The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Sun's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.

Sun was expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws in August.

Further handling of the case is underway.

