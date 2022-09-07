Home>>
Former senior provincial legislator arrested for bribery
(Xinhua) 13:01, September 07, 2022
BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced its decision to arrest Sun Guoxiang, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Liaoning Provincial People's Congress, for suspected bribe-taking.
The National Commission of Supervision has completed an investigation into Sun's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.
Sun was expelled from the Communist Party of China and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws in August.
Further handling of the case is underway.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Infographic: Understand the restrictions on business activities of officials' family members
- China's State Council appoints, removes officials
- 25 senior Chinese officials face disciplinary actions in Jan-Jul, as anti-graft efforts intensify
- State Council appoints, removes officials
- China punishes 11,351 officials in April for violating frugality rules
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.