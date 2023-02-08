Home>>
China's State Council appoints official
(Xinhua) 09:55, February 08, 2023
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of an official on Tuesday.
Nong Rong was appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs, according to the announcement.
