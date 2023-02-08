Languages

Archive

Wednesday, February 08, 2023

Home>>

China's State Council appoints official

(Xinhua) 09:55, February 08, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment of an official on Tuesday.

Nong Rong was appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs, according to the announcement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories