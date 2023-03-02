We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:53, March 02, 2023

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials on Thursday.

Ding Kuiling was appointed president of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, replacing Lin Zhongqin.

Wang Jinsong no longer serves as president of Northwestern Polytechnical University, and was appointed president of Sichuan University, replacing Li Yanrong.

Zheng Qinghua was named president of Tongji University.

Jia Zhenyuan was appointed president of Dalian University of Technology, replacing Guo Dongming.

