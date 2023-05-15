Home>>
China's State Council appoints, removes officials
(Xinhua) 15:48, May 15, 2023
BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Monday announced the appointment and removal of officials.
Cong Liang was appointed deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission.
Wang Gang was appointed vice minister of transport, replacing Dai Dongchang.
Cao Shumin became the head of the National Radio and Television Administration. She will no longer serve as deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China.
