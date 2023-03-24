We Are China

China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 14:18, March 24, 2023

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of officials on Friday.

Wang Daoxi was appointed vice minister of emergency management, replacing Zhou Xuewen, who was also removed from the post as vice minister of water resources.

Chen Ruifeng was appointed director of the National Religious Affairs Administration.

Huang Liuquan was named national security technical adviser of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Sheng Ronghua no longer serves as deputy director of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

