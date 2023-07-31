Pic story: herdsman's summer life in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, N China

Tourists enjoy food at Uu Sodo's "herdsman house hostel" in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Uu Sodo, a herdsman, and his family reside in a village on the Ulan Mod grassland, located in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Earlier this year, Uu Sodo established a "herdsman house hostel", offering guests the opportunity to try horse riding, archery, savor milk tea and mutton, and appreciate the stunning Ulan Mod landscapes. His son, Uu Surleg, joined him during the summer, serving food, guiding horses, and playing the Morin Khuur, a traditional Mongolian bowed string instrument featuring a horse-head carving at its top, for visitors.

This year, Hinggan League organized a college student tourism festival and funded ten herdsman tourism projects, including Uu Sodo's hostel, as part of an investment support initiative. This financial aid enabled Uu Sodo to construct new yurts and expand his hostel. As of now, the hostel boasts 13 yurts, 10 tents, and 2 awnings, and has welcomed over 3,200 guests.

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows the scenery of Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Uu Surleg, son of Uu Sodo, serves a dish for tourists in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Uu Sodo (R) talks with a tourist in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Uu Sodo(L) works to build an outdoor dining room at his "herdsman house hostel" in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Bai Saran, wife of Uu Sodo, takes photos of her son Uu Surleg while he is playing the Morin Khuur, in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Bai Saran, wife of Uu Sodo, takes a beverage for tourists in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Uu Surleg, son of Uu Sodo, rides a horse in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Uu Sodo and his wife Bai Saran pose for a photo in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Uu Sodo (R) helps son Uu Surleg adjust saddle in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Uu Sodo picks a bunch of flowers for his wife Bai Saran in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a herd of cattle at Uu Sodo's "herdsman house hostel" in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Uu Sodo (R) and his son Uu Surleg graze cattle in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Uu Sodo rides a horse on the Ulan Mod grassland in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A tourist rides a horse with the help of Uu Sodo, in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows roasted lamb chop served by Uu Sodo's "herdsman house hostel" in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Uu Sodo strokes a horse in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a herd of cattle on the Ulan Mod grassland, in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Bai Saran, wife of Uu Sodo, serves beer for tourists in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Bai Saran, wife of Uu Sodo, prepares milk tea for tourists in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a view of Uu Sodo's "herdsman house hostel", in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Bai Saran smells a bunch of flowers picked by her husband Uu Sodo in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Bai Saran, wife of Uu Sodo, feeds salt to sheep in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Uu Sodo(L) and his wife Bai Saran prepare food in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Tourists take photos at Uu Sodo's "herdsman house hostel" in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Uu Sodo(R) helps a tourist to ride a horse in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Uu Surleg, son of Uu Sodo, serves a dish for tourists in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Uu Surleg(R), son of Uu Sodo, talks with his family members in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Uu Sodo works to build an outdoor dining room at his "herdsman house hostel" in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Bei He)

College students have fun at Uu Sodo's "herdsman house hostel" in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua)

Uu Surleg, son of Uu Sodo, prepares to play the Morin Khuur, in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, July 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

