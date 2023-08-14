In pics: Tao'erhe National Wetland Park in N China's Inner Mongolia
A sightseeing electric vehicle moves at the Tao'erhe National Wetland Park in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
People have fun at the Tao'erhe National Wetland Park in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This aerial photo shows a view of the Tao'erhe National Wetland Park in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This aerial photo shows a view of the Tao'erhe National Wetland Park in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
A child plays at the Tao'erhe National Wetland Park in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
This aerial photo shows a view of the Tao'erhe National Wetland Park in Ulanhot City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.