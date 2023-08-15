In pics: view of Yangtze River estuary in E China

Xinhua) 08:23, August 15, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the Shanghai Yangtze River Bridge in Shanghai, east China. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a fishing port in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a view of a riverside park in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a port in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

People work at a shipbuilding industrial park in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 23, 2023. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Qian Yi)

This photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a sunset view of a fishing port in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on July 23, 2023 shows a view of a shipbuilding industrial park in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows the scenery of Hengsha island in Chongming District, east China's Shanghai. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a fishing port in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a view of Diehu park in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery on a beach resort in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery on a beach resort in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Qian Yi)

Tourists ride bikes on Hengsha island in Chongming District, east China's Shanghai, July 26, 2023. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery on a beach resort in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a crab pond covered by photovoltaic panels in Huaxing Village of Chongming District, east China's Shanghai. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a view of Dongxingzhen Village of Huiping Town in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

Visitors take selfies with the Shanghai Yangtze River Bridge as background in Shanghai, east China, July 25, 2023. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a view of Bihaiyinsha beach resort in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the scenery of a wetland park in Chongming District, east China's Shanghai. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the scenery of Shanghai Chongming Dongtan National Nature Reserve in Chongming District, east China's Shanghai. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the Chongxi sluice in Chongming District, east China's Shanghai. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Birds forage at a mudflat of Yuantuojiao resort in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 23, 2023. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Qian Yi)

This aerial photo taken on July 24, 2023 shows a fishing port in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the Qingcaosha Reservoir in Changxing island of Chongming District, east China's Shanghai. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows a view of a seaside park in Lingang Special Area in east China's Shanghai. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This aerial photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows the sunrise scenery on a beach resort in Qidong, east China's Jiangsu Province. Chongming District and Pudong District of Shanghai, along with Qidong City of Jiangsu, are located in the estuary of Yangtze River. With its unique advantages, the region has been making concerted effort to further promote high-quality development. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

