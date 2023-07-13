SW China's Sichuan makes efforts to improve ecological environment of Yangtze River

Xinhua) 16:37, July 13, 2023

The above part of this combination photo taken by Zeng Lang in October 2011 shows a view of Sanjiangkou in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The lower part taken by Xinhua photographer Xu Bingjie shows an aerial view of a park in Sanjiangkou of Yibin on May 31, 2023. In the past decade, Yibin and Luzhou of southwest China's Sichuan Province have made great efforts in improving ecological environment of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua)

The above part of this combination photo taken by Xinhua photographer Hu Xu shows an old chemical factory in Yibin being dismantled on June 22, 2018. The lower part taken by Xinhua photographer Liu Kun shows an aerial view of the site of the factory on May 31, 2023. In the past decade, Yibin and Luzhou of southwest China's Sichuan Province have made great efforts in improving ecological environment of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua)

The above part of this combination photo taken by Zeng Lang in July 2014 shows a view along the Yangtze River in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, before an ecological improvement project. The lower part taken by Xinhua photographer Xu Bingjie shows a scenery along the Yangtze River in Yibin on June 26, 2023. In the past decade, Yibin and Luzhou of southwest China's Sichuan Province have made great efforts in improving ecological environment of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua)

The above part of this combination photo taken by Cao Weibing on Jan. 27, 2021 shows people waiting for the ferry on a dock in Hejiang County of Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The lower part taken by Xinhua photographer Liu Kun shows an aerial view of Hejiang county seat and a Yangtze River bridge on June 27, 2023. In the past decade, Yibin and Luzhou of southwest China's Sichuan Province have made great efforts in improving ecological environment of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua)

The above part of this combination photo taken by Cao Weibing in July 2012 shows fishing boats berthing at Guanyizui, where the Tuojiang River and the Yangtze River converge in Luzhou City of southwest China's Sichuan Province. The lower part taken by Xinhua photographer Liu Kun shows a scenery of Guanyizui on June 1, 2023. In the past decade, Yibin and Luzhou of southwest China's Sichuan Province have made great efforts in improving ecological environment of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua)

The above part of this combination photo taken in 2014 shows farmers boarding a ferry with litchi at Sanjiang dock in Hejiang County of Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The lower part taken by Xinhua photographer Liu Kun on June 27, 2023 shows the deserted Sanjiang dock and the nearby Sanjiangju Bridge which has been put into use. In the past decade, Yibin and Luzhou of southwest China's Sichuan Province have made great efforts in improving ecological environment of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua)

The above part of this combination photo shows the Laoyingqiu sewage pipeline (file photo) before renovation in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The lower part taken by Xinhua photographer Xu Bingjie on June 1, 2023 shows the sewage pipeline after renovation. In the past decade, Yibin and Luzhou of southwest China's Sichuan Province have made great efforts in improving ecological environment of the Yangtze River. (Xinhua)

