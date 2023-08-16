Ecological environment improved in Haikou, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:21, August 16, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows a road in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows the Daomeng River wetland park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows a view of the Renmin Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows a view of the Renmin Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows a view of Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows the Baishamen Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People play volleyball at the Evergreen Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 5, 2022. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

People visit Meishe River Fengxiang Wetland Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows the Evergreen Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows a lotus at Meishe River Fengxiang Wetland Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This photo taken on April 16, 2022 shows blue-tailed bee-eaters at Wuyuan River National Wetland Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 9, 2023 shows sanitation workers working in Haikou Bay in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Haikou Bay in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows Meishe River Fengxiang Wetland Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows a coastline in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows the Evergreen Park in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 8, 2023 shows a view of the Haikou Bay in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2023 shows a view of Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. In recent years, Haikou has embarked on a green, sustainable and high-quality development journey via building wetland parks with ecological water conservancy projects, promoting the construction of beautiful bays and developing the modern environmental manage system. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

