Airport project for independent customs operations put into use in S China's Hainan
This photo taken on July 26, 2023 shows the international terminal of Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
The main works of the renovation and expansion project for the international terminal of Sanya Phoenix International Airport has been completed and put into use on July 1, as Hainan Province is preparing for island-wide independent customs operations by the end of 2025.
Passengers go through border control at the international terminal of Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Passengers check in at the international terminal of Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Passengers go through automatic gates for health quarantine inspection at the international terminal of Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A passenger goes through border control at the international terminal of Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Passengers shop at a duty free shop at the international terminal of Sanya Phoenix International Airport in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
