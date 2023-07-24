Yellow pitaya boosts rural revitalization in S China's Hainan

People's Daily Online) 10:25, July 24, 2023

Yellow pitaya, originally from Ecuador, has taken root in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province.

Zhu Quankai, general manager of a local company, introduced yellow pitaya, which is sweet with a high nutritional value, to the province. Zhu's company planted this golden fruit across Hainan, with a planting base in Yinggen township, Qiongzhong being the most successful one.

Seedlings of yellow pitaya at a planting base in Qiongzhong Li and Miao autonomous county, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

Qiongzhong boasts of a climate more similar to that of the fruit's place of origin situated at a high altitude and low latitude, Zhu said.

According to Zhu, the planting base covers a total area of 500 mu (33.3 hectares), including 100 mu for yellow pitaya. Over 10 varieties of tropical crops are planted there.

A yellow pitaya planting base in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

The planting of yellow pitaya is beneficial to the long-term development of Qiongzhong's agriculture and helps residents in surrounding areas find jobs and increase their incomes.

Aside from temporary workers, Zhu's company recruits 17 long-term local workers. By adopting a business model that features cooperation among companies, planting bases, cooperatives, relevant associations and farmers, the company will further help farmers in Yinggen township and Heping township fatten their wallets.

Yellow pitaya produced in a planting base in Qiongzhong Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

The planting base is only part of Zhu's efforts to develop tropical high-efficiency agriculture and boost rural revitalization. Zhu plans to leverage the sound natural environment and convenient transportation in Qiongzhong to develop healthcare industries in the forests and smart agriculture.

To boost tropical high-efficiency agriculture, Qiongzhong has taken measures like providing funds, supporting the building of a complete industrial chain for the sector, and guiding enterprises to promote the integrated development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, and has witnessed significant results, said Zhang Chao, deputy director of the county's bureau of agriculture and rural affairs.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)