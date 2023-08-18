Small railway station in N China's Inner Mongolia attracts throngs of tourists

People's Daily Online) 09:20, August 18, 2023

Although covering just around 20 square meters, the Arxan railway station is dubbed "the most beautiful small railway station in China."

Built in 1937, the railway station was listed as a key cultural relics protection unit in China in 2013.

Photo shows the Arxan railway station in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

Photo shows the Arxan railway station in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

Photo shows the Arxan railway station in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

A train arrives at the Arxan railway station in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

Photo shows the beautiful scenery of Arxan city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

The Arxan railway station is located along a railway linking Baicheng city in northeast China's Jilin Province with Arxan city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. With a total length of 354 kilometers, the railway has 17 stations along it.

The railway is an important east-west transport artery in the eastern part of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and a vital channel promoting economic connectivity between the autonomous region and northeast China.

The main building of the railway station is a two-story structure with an exotic flavor.

The ticket hall and waiting room are integrated into one space covering only about 20 square meters. The bright yellow walls, the ink-green wooden structure and the rough granite exterior tell stories of the small railway station from over 80 years ago.

At the Arxan railway station, passengers only need to walk a few dozen steps from getting off the train to exiting the station. Many of the railway workers stationed here are not locals.

In addition to handling passenger trains and freight trains every day, the railway station also receives tourist trains from Beijing, Shanhaiguan Pass, Dalian, Jilin and other places on an irregular basis. During the peak tourist season, the station bustles with people.

Arxan city has a total area of nearly 7,409 square kilometers. It sits at the intersection of four grasslands. Over 80 percent of the land is covered by forest. In July and August, the average temperature here is only around 22 degrees Celsius.

It takes about one hour’s drive from the Arxan railway station to the Arxan National Forest Park. Along the way, tourists can enjoy the blue sky, white clouds, mountains, verdant pine forests and distinctive buildings.

The Arxan National Forest Park, with a total area of 103,149 hectares, is home to many scenic spots.

Photo shows the Tuofengling Tianchi (Heavenly Lake) in the Arxan National Forest Park in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

Photo shows the Santanxia Gorge in the Arxan National Forest Park in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

Photo shows an ice-free river in Arxan in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

Train K7565 bound for Arxan city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is about to leave Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Photo/China Railway)

Photo shows passengers aboard train K7565 bound for Arxan city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

Photo shows the cabin of train K7565 bound for Arxan city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

Photo shows the scenery outside train K7565 bound for Arxan city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/China Railway)

Since the start of the summer travel season, the number of passengers taking train K7565 has gradually increased. The train's crew has introduced a number of services to create a warm travel experience for tourists.

During night trips, the crew implements undisturbed service. They finish all tasks before lights are turned off to ensure that the travelers' rest is uninterrupted at night.

Soundproof pads are added to the doors to eliminate noise when passengers enter and exit the cabins. The crew also distributes call buttons to special passengers in each cabin to promptly assist those in need.

Photo shows the autumn scenery of Arxan city in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the Party Committee in Arxan)

