Chinese, Lao chief conductors work closely to ensure high-quality passenger experience

People's Daily Online) 13:48, August 10, 2023

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

When a Fuxing bullet train running on the China-Laos Railway enters Boten, Laos, passengers find that besides two Chinese chief conductors, a Lao chief conductor is assigned to the train. For Lao passengers, the Lao chief conductor plays an important role.

Keosamphan Daophahat, from Luang Namtha Province, Laos, is a first-generation train conductor in Laos. She studied in Wuxi city in east China's Jiangsu Province and is proficient in Lao, the Chinese language, English and Thai. She can speak commonly used phrases in the languages of China's Dai ethnic and Hmong, an ethnic group in Laos.

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

Daophahat said because of the many ethnic groups in Laos, she must follow a host of etiquette rules and matters needing her attention when she works on the train. The Lao language is spoken differently across the country. Therefore, to ensure smooth communication between Lao passengers and Chinese train crew members, a Lao chief conductor is needed to serve as the translator.

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

In addition to serving food on the train, the Lao chief conductor has other duties, including helping passengers look for personal items they lost at train stations, and helping Chinese chief conductors perform work such as checking train tickets and instructing passengers to complete entry and exit documents when the train heads for Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

The China-Laos Railway that started cross-border passenger services more than 100 days ago has transported 42,000 passengers from 49 countries and regions. Chinese and Lao train crew members aboard trains running on the China-Laos Railway provide services for passengers from all over the world by working together closely and helping each other.

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)