Construction of Libo Railway Station on Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line completed

Xinhua) 11:19, August 04, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows the Libo Railway Station in Libo, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

The construction for the building of Libo Railway Station on the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway line has been completed. Featuring a style of Yao ethnic group residential building, the railway station has a construction area of 10,000 square meters.

The Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, will provide Libo with access to railway services for the first time in history. It is expected to shorten the travel time between Guiyang of Guizhou Province and Nanning of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from more than 5 hours to about 2 hours.

This photo taken on Aug. 3, 2023 shows an interior view of the Libo Railway Station in Libo, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

