Completion of tunnel marks major milestone for Lijiang-Shangri-La Railway project

After nine years of hard work, the construction of the Haba Snow Mountain Tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La section of the Yunnan-Tibet Railway was completed on Saturday.

The 139-kilometer-long Lijiang-Shangri-La Railway is expected to go into operation before the end of the year.

