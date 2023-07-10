Home>>
Completion of tunnel marks major milestone for Lijiang-Shangri-La Railway project
By Yang Wenming, Ye Chuanzeng and Zeng Zhihui (People's Daily App) 13:55, July 10, 2023
After nine years of hard work, the construction of the Haba Snow Mountain Tunnel along the Lijiang-Shangri-La section of the Yunnan-Tibet Railway was completed on Saturday.
The 139-kilometer-long Lijiang-Shangri-La Railway is expected to go into operation before the end of the year.
