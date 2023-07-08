Home>>
China's railway investment up in H1
(Xinhua) 14:14, July 08, 2023
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Fixed-asset investment in China's railways expanded 6.9 percent in the first six months of this year as the country steadily advanced railroad construction, industry data showed.
Total fixed-asset railway investment came in at 304.9 billion yuan (about 42.3 billion U.S. dollars), data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.
The group said it has intensified efforts to build a modern railway infrastructure system, and progress has been achieved across several key projects during the reporting period.
The group has pledged to continue supporting the implementation of the country's major strategies and work to inject vitality into the high-quality development of the economy and society.
