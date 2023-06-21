Over 10 million passengers travel along Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway
This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a bullet train running on the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
The Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway is among China's first group of high-speed railway projects funded by a public-private partnership (PPP), with the private sector having a holding status. Since the railway's official operation in January 2022, more than 10 million passengers have travelled along it. The 266.9-kilometer rail line, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, links the cities of Hangzhou, Shaoxing and Taizhou in Zhejiang Province.
This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a bullet train running on the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2023 shows a bullet train running on the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway in Shengzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Passengers go through ticket gates at Xinchang Railway Station on the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Passengers board a train at Xinchang Railway Station on the Hangzhou-Shaoxing-Taizhou intercity railway in east China's Zhejiang Province, June 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
