China to adopt new railway operating plan

Xinhua) 08:51, June 21, 2023

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's railways will implement a new operating plan starting from July 1, 2023 to improve passenger and cargo transport capacity, service quality and operation efficiency.

Under the new plan, 46 passenger trains will be newly added across the country, bringing the total number to 10,592, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

A total of 22,182 freight trains will operate nationwide after the adjustment, an increase of 394 compared with the present schedule.

By adopting the new plan, the transport capacity of the Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will be improved to facilitate personnel exchange and shore up regional development.

The number of high-speed trains travelling to and from northeast China will be increased to better support the comprehensive revitalization of the region, while the efficiency and quality of rail transport to west China will also be improved to ramp up local development.

