Investment, trade fair opens in northwest China

Xinhua) 17:00, July 06, 2023

LANZHOU, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The 29th China Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair kicked off on Thursday in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, local authorities said.

The five-day event is aimed at highlighting openness and cooperation while attracting more businesses and investment. The number of registered guests to this year's fair is expected to exceed 40,000 and more than 1,600 enterprises from home and abroad will also participate in the fair.

Saudi Arabia and Thailand have been invited as the guests of honor at this year's fair, according to the organizer.

The fair will also feature forums, business promotions, and negotiation and exchange activities.

First held in 1993, the fair serves as a window for the opening of northwestern China and has become a major event for Belt and Road economic and trade cooperation.

