China's fixed-asset investment up 4 pct in first five months

Xinhua) 11:05, June 15, 2023

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 4 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.

The country's fixed-asset investment totaled 18.88 trillion yuan (about 2.64 trillion U.S. dollars) from January to May, according to the bureau.

In May, the country's fixed-asset investment rose 0.11 percent from the previous month, the data revealed.

During the first five months of the year, fixed-asset investment from the private sector stood at 10.19 trillion yuan, edging down 0.1 percent from the same period last year.

Industrial investment surged 8.8 percent year on year. Specifically, investment in the manufacturing sector climbed 6 percent, and that in the mining industry went up 1.5 percent. Investment in the sector of electricity, heating, gas, and water production and supply surged 27.6 percent.

Investment in infrastructure construction rose 7.5 percent year on year in the same period. Of the total, investment jumped 16.4 percent in railway transportation and 11.5 percent in water conservancy management.

