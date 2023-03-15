China's fixed-asset investment up 5.5 pct in Jan-Feb

Xinhua) 11:28, March 15, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows the construction site of Lingdingyang bridge in south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment went up 5.5 percent year on year in the first two months of this year, 0.4 percentage points higher than the full-year growth rate of 2022, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

The investment totaled 5.3577 trillion yuan (about 780 billion U.S. dollars) in January and February combined, the bureau said in a statement.

In breakdown, investment in infrastructure construction reported a robust 9-percent increase in the period, and manufacturing investment also maintained growth momentum, up 8.1 percent. However, capital inflows in property development slipped 5.7 percent.

High-tech industries in particular came as a bright spot, with investment up 15.1 percent. Specifically, investment in high-tech manufacturing and services expanded 16.2 percent and 12.3 percent, respectively.

More capital support was also given to improving people's livelihoods as investment in public health and education went up 18.8 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

