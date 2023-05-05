Feature: Investment conference in Israel seeks to connect high-tech startups, Chinese investors

JERUSALEM, May 4 (Xinhua) -- "We see the Chinese market as a huge one that can bring our company into a new era," said Alon Shacham, the CEO of Laser Team, an Israeli startup focusing on medical laser technology, at the GoforIsrael 2023 held in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Shacham was among over 1,000 participants who took part in GoforIsrael 2023, one of Israel's most prestigious investment conferences, where Israeli high-tech entrepreneurs sought business opportunities from other countries, such as China.

"And I hope this event will help us reach our target," said Shacham.

Frank Yang, the founding partner and CEO of Chinese investment firm Blue Ocean Capital Group, said that he is "interested in working with Israeli startups."

"Our company's major businesses, such as innovative biotech and medical device, are particularly well suited to Israel's strengths," said Yang, who attended the conference for the first time.

Hailing the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in the field of innovation, Yang believed that the high-tech sector is "a vibrant Israeli industry that can partner with any Chinese investor."

At the conference, several companies put up booths to exhibit their technologies and products to potential investors. A dog robot, developed by Robotican, a startup based in southern Israel, caught many participants' attention.

Although Robotican has not entered the Chinese market so far, it is actively looking for strategic partnerships that would help it achieve this goal, said Hagai Balshai, co-founder and CEO of Robotican.

Many analysts believe that China's vast market and abundant capital make it an attractive partner for Israeli startups seeking expansion, while Israel's expertise in advanced technologies makes it an attractive destination for Chinese investors.

In 2014, the two countries launched a joint committee on innovation cooperation, which has held five meetings since then. During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to China in 2017, China and Israel formed a bilateral innovative comprehensive partnership.

"Israel views China as a huge market opportunity," said Edouard Cukierman, chairman of Cukierman &Co. Investment House and founder of GoforIsrael.

He noted that more and more Chinese investors have flowed into Israel, while a large number of Israeli companies have started operations in China since 2010.

Since the first conference which was held in Chinese city of Shanghai in 2016, GoforIsrael has hosted five conferences in China so far, each of which was attended by at least 1,000 participants, according to Cukierman.

"I think we are really promoting the relationship between China and Israel," he added.

