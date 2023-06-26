China's railway passenger trips pass 70 mln in Dragon Boat Festival holiday

Xinhua) 15:27, June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China's railway passenger flow surged during the recent Dragon Boat Festival holiday travel rush, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) showed Monday.

During the past five days, as of June 25, nearly 70.38 million railway passenger trips were made nationwide, 7.14 million more than during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday travel rush in 2019, said China Railway.

The number of daily passenger trips served by China's railways reached 16.09 million on June 22, a record high for single-day passenger traffic during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday travel rush.

To satisfy people's considerable travel needs, China's railways have increased capacity while improving service quality to ensure passengers have better experiences.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also known as Duanwu Festival, traditionally falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar, and it was celebrated on Thursday last week this year.

