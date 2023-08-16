China sees 614 mln railway passenger trips since July

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has seen 614 million railway passenger trips from July 1 to Aug. 15 during the peak summer holiday season, data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

The average daily number of railway passengers reached 13.47 million in the first 10 days of August, marking an increase of 71.8 percent from the same period last year and 13.1 percent over the same period in 2019.

Since Aug. 10, there has been a notable increase in the volume of returning passenger trips, the company said.

The number of passengers handled by railways nationwide reached nearly 15.33 million last Saturday, hitting a record daily high since July, the data showed.

