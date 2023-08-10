Enjoy train trip to NW China's Shandan county, home to one of the world's highest high-speed railway stations

People's Daily Online) 11:23, August 10, 2023

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

The Shandan Horse Ranch Railway Station, sitting at an elevation of 3,108 meters in Shandan county, Zhangye city, northwest China's Gansu Province, is one of the highest high-speed railway stations in the world.

Located at the foot of the Qilian Mountains, Shandan county has an average temperature of below 25 degrees Celsius in July.

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

Based on the new train operation diagram for the third quarter of the year, more trains running along the Lanzhou-Xinjiang Railway now stop at the Shandan Horse Ranch Railway Station.

Boasting beautiful scenery and cool temperatures, Shandan county has become a popular choice for passengers and tourists to stay cool in summer.

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

The Shandan Horse Ranch was voted one of the six most beautiful grasslands in China by the Chinese National Geography. Situated in the Qilian Mountains and covering an area of nearly 3.3 million mu (2,200 square kilometers), the Shandan Horse Ranch is one of the world's oldest royal ranches.

Every day, six high-speed trains departing from Lanzhou, the provincial capital of Gansu, stop at the Shandan Horse Ranch Railway Station, making it easier for tourists to travel around Shandan county during the summer vacation.

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

In addition to the picturesque scenery, Shandan county also offers delicious food like boiled mutton, or hand-grasped mutton, braised mutton and chicken braised with dough rolls.

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

(Photo from the official account of China Railway on WeChat)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)