In pics: Autumn harvest in SW China's Sichuan
(People's Daily Online) 09:07, August 17, 2023
|Two farmers harvest sorghum in a field in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province on a sunny day. (Photo/Liu Xueyi)
As autumn arrives, rice, sorghum and corn have entered their harvest season in Sichuan Province in southwest China.
The fields turned golden, creating a beautiful scene of a bountiful harvest. Seizing the opportunity of sunny weather, farmers of Luzhou city in the province are racing against time to harvest sorghum, and then transport them to granaries.
