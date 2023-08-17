Languages

Archive

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Home>>

In pics: Autumn harvest in SW China's Sichuan

(People's Daily Online) 09:07, August 17, 2023
In pics: Autumn harvest in SW China's Sichuan
Two farmers harvest sorghum in a field in Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province on a sunny day. (Photo/Liu Xueyi)

As autumn arrives, rice, sorghum and corn have entered their harvest season in Sichuan Province in southwest China.

The fields turned golden, creating a beautiful scene of a bountiful harvest. Seizing the opportunity of sunny weather, farmers of Luzhou city in the province are racing against time to harvest sorghum, and then transport them to granaries.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories