Languages

Archive

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Home>>

1 billion pieces of abalone harvested in Fujian

(Ecns.cn) 10:56, July 13, 2023

Aerial view of an abalone breeding farm in Lianjiang County, east China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Abalone has entered harvest season and the farm in Lianjiang produced 1 billion pieces of abalone a year. The local abalone farming area exceeded over 1,400 hectares and the output reached 54,200 tons in 2022.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories