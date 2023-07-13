We Are China

1 billion pieces of abalone harvested in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 10:56, July 13, 2023

Aerial view of an abalone breeding farm in Lianjiang County, east China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Abalone has entered harvest season and the farm in Lianjiang produced 1 billion pieces of abalone a year. The local abalone farming area exceeded over 1,400 hectares and the output reached 54,200 tons in 2022.

