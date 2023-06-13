Home>>
Alfalfa crops harvest in Gansu
(Ecns.cn) 16:25, June 13, 2023
A harvester collects alfalfa at Minle County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yanmin)
Minle County has planted more than 460 hectares of alfalfa and is expected to harvest 105,000 kilogram alfalfa in 2023.
