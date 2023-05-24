Winter wheat harvest begins in Wangjiang, E China's Anhui

People's Daily Online) 10:30, May 24, 2023

Agricultural machinery harvest winter wheat in Wangjiang county, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo/Chen Long)

Winter wheat harvest season has started in Wangjiang county, east China's Anhui Province. Farmers are capitalizing on the fine weather to harvest wheat with agricultural machinery in vast fields, creating a spectacular sight.

Wangjiang county has vigorously promoted mechanization throughout the process of wheat production, aiming to comprehensively improve the quality of green agricultural products.

The county has 171,000 mu (11,400 hectares) of wheat this year. With the per mu yield of its wheat fields estimated at 400 kilograms, total wheat production of the county is expected to reach 61,500 tonnes. It's estimated that the harvest will be completed at the end of May.

