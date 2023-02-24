China makes plan to ensure summer grain, oil harvest against drought

Xinhua) 08:56, February 24, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts in preventing drought and ensuring summer grain and oil harvest, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Thursday.

All localities are required to implement preventive measures in advance to ensure water for crop irrigation, according to a plan issued by the ministry and three relevant government agencies recently.

As the precipitation has been low since the winter of 2022, drought may occur in some areas this spring and toughen the harvest of grain and oil in summer.

The plan urged all localities for early implementation of preventive measures to promote the normal growth of wheat and oilseed rape.

Drought relief water sources should be reserved, and water conservancy facilities should be timely repaired and built, the plan said, adding that efforts should be made in stockpiling and distributing supplies for agricultural production such as seeds and fertilizers.

