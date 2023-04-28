Red pepper harvest adds flavor to life in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 11:21, April 28, 2023

A worker harvests red peppers at a production base in Xicheng village, Changle town, Hepu county, south China's Guangxi Province. (Photo/Huang Tianshi)

Over 140 mu (9.33 hectares) of red peppers were recently harvested at a production base in Xicheng village, Changle town, Hepu county, south China's Guangxi Province. Dozens of villagers were busy working among the vibrant red fruits, creating a lively atmosphere.

During the harvesting season, the production base employs over 60 villagers to pick, select and pack red peppers destined for other regions across the country, including central China’s Hunan Province and Shanghai. The annual output is estimated at around 800,000 kilograms, generating an expected income of approximately 9 million yuan ($1.3 million).

In recent years, Changle town has focused on upgrading its signature agricultural industry, tailoring its development path to local conditions and market demand. The town has leveraged the integrated strength of enterprises, villagers and farmers, transferred land, and introduced red pepper cultivation. This approach has created more job opportunities for rural residents and expanded their income sources, enabling them to prosper in their local community.

