Nanning, S China's Guangxi holds first GreenCity Music Festival

People's Daily Online) 17:41, April 24, 2023

The first GreenCity Music Festival was held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from April 21 and 22.

Photo shows a view of the first GreenCity Music Festival in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Ban Xiaoqing)

Co-hosted by the Nanning municipal government and the Outstanding Power Media, the music festival integrated music with trends and fairs of ethnic groups.

Well-known musicians and their Guangxi counterparts were invited to the music festival which coincided with the traditional Sanyuesan festival, which falls on the third day of the third month of the lunar calendar. The musicians sang traditional Guangxi folk songs and sang folk songs with the audience.

Adapting folk songs with trendy music genres such as rap and rock offered a combination that was incredibly fresh, said a media group broker.

Various kinds of fairs with drinks and beverages, food, and designer toys also attracted a crowd.

Photo shows a view of the first GreenCity Music Festival in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the Outstanding Power Media)

Fang Siying, deputy general manager of the media group, said the GreenCity Music Festival will become one with Guangxi characteristics that supports the integration of ethnic groups and stimulates the local economy.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)