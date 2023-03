Tourists experience charm of ethnic culture in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:23, March 20, 2023

People of Miao ethnic group welcome tourists from Zhanjiang City of south China's Guangdong Province at a scenic spot in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 19, 2023. More than 600 tourists from Zhanjiang took a special tourist train to Rongshui Miao Autonomous County to experience the charm of ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tourists from Zhanjiang City of south China's Guangdong Province taste local food in Mengwu Miao Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 19, 2023. More than 600 tourists from Zhanjiang took a special tourist train to Rongshui Miao Autonomous County to experience the charm of ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Tourists from Zhanjiang City of south China's Guangdong Province dressed in ethnic costumes learn local songs and dances in Mengwu Miao Village, Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on March 19, 2023. More than 600 tourists from Zhanjiang took a special tourist train to Rongshui Miao Autonomous County to experience the charm of ethnic culture. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

