China rail-sea intermodal trains transport 120,000 TEU containers in first two months of 2023

People's Daily Online) 09:25, March 13, 2023

A container ship arrives at Qinzhou Port in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Chen Lei)

The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, a major trade and logistics channel between provincial-level regions of western China and ASEAN countries, saw 120,000 TEU containers of cargo transported by the rail-sea intermodal freight trains in the first two months of 2023, up 11.2 percent year on year, official data showed.

On March 9, 400 color liquid crystal display (LCD) screens of TPV Display Technology (Xianyang) Co., Ltd. in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province sailed from Qinzhou Port in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for Malaysia.

The LCD screens were transported by a freight train from Xi’an, capital of Shaanxi, through a land-sea transport route connecting Xi’an and Malaysia via the Beibu Gulf Port in Guangxi. They are expected to arrive at Malaysia’s largest transport hub Port Klang after 10 days.

It took five days for the LCD screens to arrive at Qinzhou Port East Station from the Xi’an international port, said Huang Jiangnan, head of the Qinzhou Port East Station of China Railway Nanning Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

The rail-sea intermodal freight trains of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor can reach 115 stations in 60 cities of 17 provincial-level regions in China. The Beibu Gulf Port, an important transit point in the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, currently runs 75 container routes and has access to 393 ports in 119 countries and regions across the world.

